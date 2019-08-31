A YORK boy has been shortlisted for a national charity award for caring for his disabled brother.

Nathaniel Greenhouse, of Heworth, has been nominated for the Sibling of the Year award at the 2019 Sense Awards.

Nathaniel, eight, helps his brother, Alexander, who has epilepsy, autism and learning difficulties.

He helps him to get dressed, reassures him when he has a seizure, fetches his medication and helps him to learn to read.

Annie Greenhouse, Nathaniel’s mum, said: “Nathaniel has more empathy than you could possibly imagine, he is gentle and kind and just wants to help others, especially Alexander. He is Alexander’s rock, he never gets flustered by his behaviour and is able to calm him when no one else can.

“He gives Alexander the courage to try things and has the patience to help him achieve it.”

Alexander, 10, can have seizures at any time, including when the family are out and about. It can take a couple of hours for him to be well enough to walk home or back to the car, but Nathaniel “sits patiently without complaint”.

Nathaniel, who attends Heworth CE Primary School, has also recently joined St John Ambulance Badgers, as he wants to learn more about helping people and becoming a paramedic.

Annie, who is a full-time carer for her three sons, said: “Nathaniel has had an incredibly different childhood to his peers, lots of things have to be cancelled last minute if Alexander has a seizure or is tired from one, with lots of disappointment, but he takes it all in his stride and just wants to go on and help people.”

When Annie told Nathaniel about the award, the surprised youngster said: “But he’s my brother, what else would I do? I love him.”