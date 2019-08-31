BUSINESSES using a top York hotel might be in for a bit of a fright thanks to a new partnership.

The Grand has joined forces with York Dungeon to create a special offer for corporate clients holding meetings or events at the hotel which could see them come face-to-face with a scary cast of characters from Vikings, to Guy Fawkes at the city attraction.

Until February 2020, firms can incorporate a tour of the attraction into their day, giving delegates the chance to meet faces from York’s past and have a break from work.

The Grand general manager, Philip Bolson, said: “It’s scary stuff and a great way of putting people’s analytical and decision-making skills to the test.

“A trip to The York Dungeon is also terrific fun, which is why we are delighted to be able to offer this complimentary trip to our corporate clients.”

The tour also gives delegates the chance to survive The Curse of the Witch – The York Dungeon’s newest show which promises to “bring terror to life.”

Visitors are transported back to 17th century England to meet someone accused of witchcraft and condemned to the gallows.

The hotel, which is the only five star hotel in Yorkshire, was originally built as a ‘palace of business’ for the North Eastern Railway in 1906, often hosts corporate functions, from meetings and conferences to formal dinners and team building events.

Earlier this year, as previously reported by The Press, The Grand was used as a film set for a new feature film called Mister Mayfair.

The film will be part of a trilogy.

Directed by Phillipe Martinez, the film stars Steven Bauer and Armand Assante.

One of the co-producers, Rey Giarmon, said: "This movie includes various genres such as action, comedy and even some musical element. So it will be suitable for a varied audience."