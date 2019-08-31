A YORK society will run a free lecture on the pressing issue of plastic pollution and the future of plastic.
The River Foss Society will run the lecture entitled ‘Make plastics fantastic again - plastic pollution, what can we do about it?’ to raise awareness on the troubles that plastic pollution is causing.
Former chair of the society, John Millett, said: “The lecture is open to anyone who has an interest in this subject and, as it is free, we hope lots of young people from schools will also attend.
“One of our long serving members, Mark Gladwin, who was a highly committed eco ‘warrior’, died unexpectedly and far too young recently, so we decided to organise an annual lecture in his name on a subject we know he would have felt strongly about.”
Dr James Comerford of the Green Chemistry Centre of Excellence, University of York, will give the lecture.
Dr Comerford is a specialist in the development of new plastic style materials that are more sustainable and biodegradable, which may provide a range of alternatives for the future.
The lecture will be held at the Merchant Adventurers Hall, Fossgate, York on Tuesday, September 7 at 7pm.