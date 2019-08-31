A YORK liquor business has won a prestigious gold medal at an international spirits competition.

York Gin's Old Tom was awarded a Gold Outstanding medal with a score of 98/100 at the International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC) - known as the Oscars of the drinking world.

Director Pete McNichol said: “700 international gins entered the competition. Only six won a Gold Outstanding - and our Old Tom and another Yorkshire gin, Masons Tea Edition, were the only English gins to win. Gin is now more Yorkshire than whippets!”

He added: “Yorkshire gins are winning accolades all over the place. Our York Gin Outlaw won a Double Gold at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition earlier this year.

“Our friends at Whitby Gin won Best London Dry at the World Gin Awards earlier this year. And Masons and Slingsby’s awards shelves are full to the brim.”

Mr McNichol said that York Gin's shop on Pavement in the city centre is one of the most dog-friendly places in the city.

He explained: “We run a #yorkgindogs game on social media - we take photos of any camera-happy dogs and publish them to our tens of thousands of fans.

“But we’ve only had three whippets since we opened in March. Plenty of spaniels, labradoodles, cockapoos. And loads of dachshunds. But only three whippets!

“And we can’t remember seeing a single flat cap on any of our customers’ heads - plenty of baseball caps and the odd top hat. But no flat caps. Things are changing - and gin is more Yorkshire than whippets and flat caps!”

York Gin teamed up with Andrew Pern, the chef who owns The Star Inn the City and Mr P’s Curious Tavern, to create Old Tom.

Michelin-starred chef Andrew helped create a recipe for the syrup that lends the gin a sweeter taste.