POLICE have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after three laptops were allegedly stolen from a business premises in York.
North Yorkshire Police said the burglary took place on Leeman Road.
A spokesperson for the force added: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man wearing a red jacket in the image as they believe he may have information that will help the investigation."
The burglary happened between 4pm on July 4 and 5.40am on July 5.
Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote log number 12190121033.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on on 0800 555 111.
