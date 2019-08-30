EIGHT people were taken to hospital after three vehicles crashed near Selby yesterday (August 29).
Fire crews were called to the collision on the A1041 at Barlow at about 5.50pm.
Police, ambulance crews and an air ambulance also attended the scene.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire fire service said that one man was trapped in his car so the crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to cut him out.
"All other casualties were walking wounded with minor injuries," the spokesperson added.
Crews assisted paramedics at the scene.
The service's station manager for Acomb and Huntington Tony Walker tweeted: "3 vehicles involved, 8 casualties transferred to hospital. Road closed for some time."
