THE A64 westbound is closed near Tadcaster after a lorry overturned early this morning, which is causing long traffic jams in both directions.

The westbound carriageway is expected to remain closed until around 1pm, while lane two is also closed on the eastbound carriageway.

The crash happened at around 4.30am.

Bob Hoskins, North Yorkshire fire service station manager for Acomb and Huntington, wrote on Twitter: "The vehicle crossed the carriageway and was on its side on the WB lane. The driver escaped with no injuries."

North Yorkshire Police Traffic Bureau tweeted: "Tailbacks building in both directions with all westbound traffic being diverted through Tadcaster. Please avoid if possible and expect delays."

Highways England added: "The westbound carriageway remains fully closed and lane two is closed on the eastbound carriageway, Recovery is in progress and the current estimated time for re-opening is 13:00 due to the complexity of the incident."

Picture: Station manager Tony Walker‏ / @sierra18NY

Motorists travelling westbound are advised to follow the 'Solid Square' diversion symbols.

Exit the A64 using the Tadcaster Bar junction off the slip road and merge with the A659 at the end of the slip road.

After merging with the A659 carry on for approximately three miles to the junction with the A64 Headley Bar junction.

At the junction continue on to the slip road and re-join the A64.

