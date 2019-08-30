THE A64 westbound near Tadcaster was closed for a number of hours today after a lorry overturned, which caused long traffic jams.
The crash happened at around 4.20am.
The westbound carriageway was closed completely, while one lane was also shut on the eastbound carriageway.
The major road fully reopened at around 1pm after the lorry was turned upright, oil was cleared from the carriageway, and part of the central reservation barrier was replaced.
Following the collision, Bob Hoskins, a North Yorkshire fire service station manager, wrote on Twitter: "The vehicle crossed the carriageway and was on its side on the WB lane. The driver escaped with no injuries."
North Yorkshire Police Traffic Bureau also tweeted after the crash to say: "Tailbacks building in both directions with all westbound traffic being diverted through Tadcaster."
