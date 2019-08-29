YORK Outer MP Julian Sturdy has said he is “satisfied” by the Prime Minister's Brexit timetable for Parliament to vote on the withdrawal agreement.
He added that “the revised parliamentary timetable allows plenty of time for Parliament to decide how we proceed with Brexit”.
He said: “I think it is important to remember that Parliament was not due to sit during almost all of this period anyway because of the Party Conferences.
"Altering the parliamentary timetable is completely constitutional and legal, and this process occurs before every Queen’s Speech as a way of bringing the previous parliamentary session to an end.
"I am encouraged that the Prime Minister has clearly stated he is planning for a new parliamentary vote on a withdrawal agreement on 21-22 October, ensuring there is ample opportunity for MPs to vote for a deal, and end the prospect of no deal. I appreciate the concerns about prorogation given the Brexit situation, and I think the Government have to be clear that Parliament will have a lot of time to deliberate on Brexit between October 14 and when we are due to leave on October 31. I don’t think it is accurate to say that this change means no-deal can be pushed through against the will of Parliament.”