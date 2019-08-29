THIRSK and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake has said that he supports the Prime Minister’s decision to suspend Parliament - adding that “there is still time for Parliament to express a view”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this week that Parliament will be suspended up until September 9 at the earliest, and September 12 at the latest.

However, the move has sparked outrage from some MPs who believe that it doesn’t leave enough time to debate the Brexit deal - increasing the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit.

But Mr Hollinrake said: “It is true that prorogation does shorten by around six days the time available for Parliament to debate Brexit or to attempt to further extend Article 50 and some have described this as undemocratic."

However, he claimed there was ample time for the debate to take place after Parliament resumes on October 14.

He added: “I have been absolutely clear throughout the Brexit process that we should respect the referendum decision but that it is better for businesses and jobs if we agree a deal with the EU. There is also a ready-made replacement for the backstop.

“Whether this is the agreed solution or not, with negotiations at such a delicate stage, we have to unite, stay strong and hold our nerve, which means we must leave the no deal option on the table.”