A WOMAN who stabbed a man in York is being hunted by police.

Katie Millicent Craig has breached the terms of her licence following her release from jail, said North Yorkshire Police.

Craig was jailed for four years in 2016 for the attack in The Groves which left her 55-year-old victim with a two inch wound in his abdomen and a cut to his chest, requiring surgery and a lengthy stay in York Hospital to recover.

Craig had previously been jailed for stealing her grandfather’s war medals.

North Yorkshire Police said today she was jailed in March 2016 for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and released on licence in March 2018.

"She was recalled to prison in November 2018 for breaching the terms of her licence and released on licence, a second time, in June 2019," said a spokesperson. "She is now wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of her licence again."

Craig is described as white, about 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Craig or has any information about where she may be is being urged to phone 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting ref no 12190130031.