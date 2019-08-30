POLICE have launched a crackdown against poachers in North Yorkshire.

The seasonal trend of illegal hare coursing matches the farming calendar, meaning there is typically an increase in poaching offences in September and October.

In the 12 months from August 2016 to July 2017, there were 1,561 reported incidents of people poaching in North Yorkshire, with the worst-affected districts being Hambleton and Selby.

North Yorkshire Police has now joined Operation Galileo, a major clampdown on poaching offences. As part of the operation in North Yorkshire, vehicles previously linked to poaching will be identified and targeted. Suspects will be stopped and victims will be visited to obtain witness statements.

Residents are encouraged to note down and report any suspicious activity, such as unusual vehicle movements, particularly in remote or isolated areas.