SOME York bus services will be diverted for up to eight weeks from this weekend as a city centre street becomes temporarily one-way.

Traffic restrictions will be put in place in Coppergate, starting from this Sunday, September 1.

And council bosses are warning drivers and bus passengers to expect delays and allow more time for their journeys.

The order has been made by City of York Council to allow the owner of a privately owned property in Coppergate to carry out maintenance.

The work requires scaffolding and, due to the narrow width of footpath and carriageway, the council says it requires a one-way traffic system for the duration of the work.

From Sunday, taxis, buses and other vehicles will only be able to travel in Coppergate one-way westbound, with diversions for eastbound traffic via Tower Street and Piccadilly.

Cars are currently prohibited from driving down the street between 6pm and 8am, after the council re-applied traffic restrictions back in 2017.

Meanwhile, a lane for cyclists will be set out at the Piccadilly end of Coppergate.

All eastbound bus routes which normally use Coppergate will divert via Clifford Street, Tower Street and Piccadilly.

A spokesman for First Group buses confirmed that some services will be diverted.

He said: “We’ve worked closely with City of York Council on these changes.

"Services towards Stonebow will divert via Clifford Street and Piccadilly.

"There are no timetable changes and no stops will be missed. The local team will monitor the changes closely and review if necessary.”

However, Arriva confirmed that the 415 and 42 bus services, which serve York city centre, will be unaffected by the works.

The council added that delays are expected at peak times and that drivers and bus passengers should allow extra time for journeys.

The restrictions are planned to be in place for up to eight weeks, although they are likely to be removed earlier if the work has been completed.

For more information about roadworks in York, visit www.york.gov.uk/roadworks