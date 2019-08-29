THE Archbishop of York is to attend an annual service on Sunday to honour the airmen and women of all allied nations who have served their countries in times of conflict.
Dr John Sentamu said it would be 'an honour' to go to the 2019 Allied Air Forces Memorial Day Service at the Yorkshire Air Museum & Allied Air Forces Memorial in Elvington, in his capacity as a museum vice president.
The ceremony will feature a parade led by the Yorkshire Military Marching Band and Corps of Drums, and the National Standards of the Royal Air Force Association, Royal British Legion and Royal Observer Corps Association.
The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight have also allocated a flypast by the Second World War Douglas Dakota, an aircraft synonymous with the D-Day Invasion on 1944 and in keeping the 75th anniversary theme of the service.