A LARGE cinema screen will come to the gardens of an East Yorkshire hall next week.

Sewerby Hall and Gardens will host an outdoor cinema, which will show two films in the cliff top location.

On Friday, September 13, the Adventure Cinema will show Rocketman, a film, starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell and Richard Madden. It looks back through singer Elton John’s career. The film will begin at 8pm.

A standard ticket is £14.50, whereas a VIP ticket is £20.50.

The following evening on Saturday September 14, Bohemian Rhapsody will be shown. This film is a celebration of the music from Queen, starring Rami Malek.

The film will be shown just after sunset.

Standard tickets are £16.16, but VIP tickets are priced at £22.84

Marie Gascoigne, facility manager at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “Bring a blanket or a garden chair, and we will provide the rest.

“These are both superb films, being shown on a giant screen, and the atmosphere should be magical.”

There will be food, snacks, a bar and music before the film starts.

Tickets for both showings can be bought at: https://sewerbyhall.co.uk/