PLANS to build a four storey block of apartments are set to go ahead - despite the National Trust saying it will block the view of the Terry’s factory clock tower from Goddards House.

City of York Council’s planning committee has been asked to approve the proposals for a building of 34 flats on the Chocolate Works site at a meeting next Thursday.

But there have been objections from the National Trust, York Civic Trust and Historic England.

And 59 residents have also raised concerns about the scheme - saying they have fears about parking, the overdevelopment of the site and the impact on the historic area.

David Wilson Homes has already reduced the planned height of the apartment block by removing a fifth storey penthouse from the designs.

The report says Historic England wants the views of the clock tower to be protected and that the height of the block “could intrude upon and compromise the iconic view of the clock tower from the Grade I-listed Goddards. If this view is blocked or compromised the historical association would be harmed, the setting of Goddards compromised and the historic narrative of this important house would be disrupted.”

It adds that York Civic Trust says it remains "concerned about the impact on heritage assets of the former factory site. This sensitive heritage space requires a clever piece of architecture that while sympathetic is not a pastiche of the heritage assets".

A report prepared for the planning committee says the application should be approved.

It says: “The proposal provides for a mix of smaller apartments including affordable housing.

“Planning permission exists for an apartment block on the site. The scale and design of the scheme would not harm the character and appearance of the conservation area nor the setting of adjacent and nearby listed buildings.

“The scale and design of the proposal would not harm the living conditions of existing residents.”

It adds that there is enough parking to meet the requirements.

Previously there was a three-storey commercial building on the site, which has now been demolished.

Planning officers say the new building will not block views of the clock tower from Goddards and that developments at the racecourse have already had an impact, adding: “The proposed apartment block is set back significantly from the clock tower compared with the approved scheme and has been reduced in scale to four storeys.

“Whilst it is acknowledged that there has been harm to the visual relationship between Goddards and the former Chocolate Works by virtue of developments on the racecourse, it is considered that the revised proposals would not harm the setting of Goddards or of its garden.”

The plans will be discussed at a meeting at 5.30pm on September 5.