HARRY Potter actress Miriam Margolyes is returning to Malton later this year to perform her one-woman show at the town’s Dickensian Festival.

Headlining the 2019 festival at the Wesley Centre on December 21, Miriam will perform snippets from Dickens’ Woman, her Olivier award-winning one-woman show from 7pm onwards.

Miriam said: “I am delighted to return to Malton again this year. I fell in love with Dickens at school and would like to appeal to children, young people and adults alike to come and enjoy the spirit of ‘A Christmas Carol’ - Dickens is the best.

“Once you are hooked by his words, his books will enrich you over a lifetime - the evening is going to be enormous fun.”

Dickens’ great, great, great granddaughter, Lucinda Hawksley, will also host an audience Q&A with Miriam regarding her life, career highlights and favourite Dickens’ novel Little Dorrit.

Clair Challenor-Chadwick, director of the Malton Dickensian Festival, said: “Miriam is taking a break from her whirlwind schedule to join us this Christmas.

“Currently filming in Australia, she is one of the busiest and most sought after actresses.

“We are thrilled she is taking the time to spend Christmas in Malton.

“The Malton Dickensian Festival is part of our overall work to reclaim Yorkshire’s literary heritage and celebrate the remarkable connection Dickens had to Malton.”

Paul Emberley, from the Wesley Centre in Malton, said: “Having an evening with Miriam tops off a brilliant development year for the Wesley Centre as we make final plans to transform our historic building into a vibrant centre for the whole community.

“Having already welcomed Julian Lloyd Webber and Lesley Garrett this summer, we have exciting

plans to build on our classical arts and performance programme in 2020.”

Ticket prices start from £23.

To book, go to eventbrite.co.uk/e/an-evening-with-miriam-margolyes-tickets