A NEW ‘City Task Force’ is being launched by North Yorkshire Police to crack down on crime and anti-social behaviour in York.

The force will be responsible for "proactively disrupting those involved in criminality, targeting specific crimes and night time economy related anti-social behaviour in the city," said a spokeswoman.

She said the team would involve a police sergeant and seven police officers, who would work collaboratively with a range of public and private partners and Neighbourhood Policing colleagues.

The task force would also support and safeguard vulnerable individuals and groups to prevent them becoming victims of crime or disorder and seek to divert those at risk of reoffending.

“Earlier this year, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Julia Mulligan pledged to increase police officer numbers in order to increase visible local policing,” she said.

“With this increase, in addition to the new City Task Force, there are a number of new teams being formed across the force.”

Superintendent Lindsey Robson, who is York Commander, said that no community should have to tolerate persistent crime and anti-social behaviour.

“We want our public spaces in York to be somewhere that local people and visitors feel safe and confident and where people who are intent on committing crime and disorder do not,” she added.

Sergeant Dave France, who will oversee and coordinate the taskforce, said it would be working collaboratively to address community issues, and community engagement would be a key component to its work.

“I’m looking forward to leading this dedicated policing team, providing a highly visible presence,” he added.

Mrs Mulligan added: “I hope the new City Task Force means that residents and businesses see a more visible policing presence on the streets of York and I know that will be welcomed by those who live and work in the city.”

She said the new task force was a direct result of a difficult decision to increase the amount everyone paid for policing through their council tax.

The task force is due to be in place from September 5 this year.