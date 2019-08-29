A NORTH Yorkshire man has been jailed for three years after police in Australia uncovered sickening images and online conversations about abusing children.

Nathan Peter Smith, 29, of Helredale Road, Whitby, was jailed at York Crown Court after pleading guilty to three counts of possessing indecent images of children and one count of distributing indecent images of children.

North Yorkshire Police said that police in South Australia arrested a local man on suspicion of distributing images of child abuse and discovered images that Smith had sent him along with an 89-page online chat of the pair discussing how they would like to abuse children in real life.

"Smith was arrested by North Yorkshire Police after being alerted by officers in Australia via the National Crime Agency’s Child Exploitation and Online Protection Centre (CEOP)," said a spokesperson.

"Officers seized Smith‘s computer and mobile phones and discovered over 300 images of child abuse, including 59 photographs and three videos graded at category A – the most severe – 56 photographs and one video at category B and 211 images graded at category C ."

Detective Constable Graeme Boast of North Yorkshire Police’s Online Abuse and Exploitation Investigation Team, said: “Behind every image is a child who has suffered unimaginable abuse and by sharing such images, paedophiles are fuelling the demand for these abhorrent crimes.

"This sentence sends a clear message that you can’t hide behind technology and no matter where in the world you choose to share your sickening images, you will be found out and brought to justice.

“Clearly Smith has not learned from his previous jail term for similar offences and this latest sentence demonstrates how seriously the court viewed his offending.”

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “Every item in Smith’s disgusting collection of indecent images meant a vulnerable young person had suffered horrendous abuse.

“He showed a clear obsession with the abuse of children, and thankfully the international operation ensured Smith could be brought to justice.

"The NSPCC has called for more to be done by the Government and internet companies to prevent easy online access to this horrific material and ensure greater responsibility and accountability.”