POLICE are appealing for a witness to come forward after two girls were allegedly sexually assaulted in York.
The incident is said to have happened at about 3.30am on Sunday (August 25) in York city centre.
North Yorkshire said: "We would like to trace a woman who spoke to two teenage girls in the area of York Minster and McDonald's on Blake Street.
"One of the teenage girls was very upset, which prompted the woman to ask about their welfare.
"The conversation would have taken place between 3.30am and 4.30am."
If you are that woman, or know who she is, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select quoting reference number 12190158565.
