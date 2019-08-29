RENOWNED playwright Sir Alan Ayckbourn is to launch his first novel at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough next month.
A spokesperson said The Divide was a 'fable that unflinchingly examines a dystopian society of brutal repression, forbidden love and seething insurrection.'
They added: "In the aftermath of a deadly contagion which has decimated the population, contact between men and women has become fatal.
"Under the dictates of an unseen authoritarian leader known as The Preacher, an unthinkable solution has been enforced."
Sir Alan said: “This is a new experience for me. Eighty-three plays, God knows how many nerve-racking theatre press nights and now this. The very first book launch of my very first novel. Lord, the things you take on at 80!”
The Divide will be launched at a free event at the theatre from 4.30pm to 6.30pm on September 12, in between performances of two of his shows.
