I owe Boris Johnson an apology. Previously I’d stated that he should indeed prorogue Parliament, but that he wouldn’t have the guts.
The Queen is the vital backstop of the British constitution. By this prorogation she has fully justified her role.
The last three years have demonstrated just how petty and useless many elected politicians can be, but now the post Brexit future will be up to us, hopefully with a new Parliament.
Most remain voters are decent people willing to accept the referendum result and move forward with the rest of us: it’s a handful of fanatics on both sides that have whipped up this storm.
Let’s finally end this bickering in the coming months for good. It’s time for the sovereign and her subjects to show the politicians how reasonable people ought to behave and lead the way forward.
Dr Scott Marmion,
Woodthorpe, York
