JUST one week remains until a Tees Valley town is transformed to host the Great North CityGames, and some big names are confirmed to appear at the free-to-spectate event.

Sportsmen and sportswomen from all over the world are flocking to Stockton-on-Tees to compete in the Great North CityGames, which take place on Saturday, September 7, in the heart of the North-East town.

Champion sprinter, Jonnie Peacock, who won gold at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games, will be facing off against top Paralympic athletes Felix Streng, Mike Seitis, and Ryan Herzog, in the Men’s 100m Sprint.

He said: “I love competing at Great CityGames – they’re always brilliant events, and as athletes, we all love that the spectators can get so close to the action. It adds a different dimension to track and field sports.

“I’m really excited to be competing in a brand-new location in Stockton-on-Tees - it’s sure to be an excellent occasion.”

Commonwealth champion, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, is also among the athletes competing. The popular heptathlete will be doubling-up on the specially constructed track, competing in the long jump and the 150m sprint.

She said: “I can’t wait to compete at Great North CityGames next month. I love street athletics meetings - especially when it’s in a location we’ve never been to before. Hopefully, there’ll be a big crowd there and we can maybe inspire some future Olympians.”

Tees Valley Mayor, Ben Houchen, said: “The Great North CityGames is going from strength to strength with each new announcement, and the Tees Valley is continuing to attract huge names, concerts and events.

“These are not only boosting our profile, but also our economy, by getting people into our towns, spending in businesses that depend on the tourist pound. Once again this year, all eyes will be on us.”

The CityGames will coincide with the massively popular Simplyhealth Great Tees 10k, and its junior runs, which will also be held on Saturday, September 7, before the start of the games.

Many of the visitors coming to make the most of the free entry to the CityGames are expected to join in with the 10k road race. It is still possible to enter by visiting www.greatrun.org/great-tees-10k.

For more on things to do in Tees Valley while you’re here, visit enjoyteesvalley.com.