THE search is on for young people to appear in York Theatre Royal’s next pantomime.

Sleeping Beauty will be staged from December 7 to January 25, and will star David Leonard, Suzy Cooper, Martin Barrass and A.J Powell, although legendary panto dame Berwick Kaler won’t be there after retiring from the role.

A theatre spokesman said open auditions are to be held in the Billiard Room at De Grey House, next to the theatre, on Saturday September 21 for budding performers aged 8 to 11 and under 5ft tall.

“Group auditions will involve singing, dancing and acting,” he said.

“The creative team is looking for enthusiastic and active youngsters with acting, singing and dancing talent to take part in this year’s panto, written and co-directed, with Matt Aston, by Berwick Kaler, who has retired as York’s Dame after 40 years.

“Young people who can make a strong commitment to the rehearsals and performances of this year’s pantomime are encouraged to audition.”

He said rehearsals would start in November and mainly take place on evenings and weekends.

“Three teams of young people will perform alternate shows between Saturday, December 7 and Saturday, January 25,” he said.

“This will include some midweek matinees during term time. There are no performances on Sundays or Christmas Day, but anyone interested in taking part must be available for all other shows.”

He said anyone interested should apply in advance by filling in an application form available online at www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk.

“Those auditioning should come in comfy clothes and shoes, and bring a drink,” he added.

“Parents need not stay as professional chaperones will be on duty throughout the afternoon."

Closing date for entries is 6pm on Thursday, September 19.