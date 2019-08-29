A FORMER Great Britain (GB) para-cyclist will start a bike race through Selby district this weekend and then take part herself.

Sally Hurst, now a BBC Look North journalist, will officially set cyclists on their way in the Selby Three Swans Sportive on Sunday.

She will be joined by her colleague and friend BBC sports presenter, Tanya Arnold.

The pair will then team up with Sarah Goldthorpe, assistant editor at BBC Look North, to take on the 60-mile route.

Sally was diagnosed with a type of primary bone cancer called osteosarcoma in 2005, when she was just 26. She underwent an above the knee amputation and chemotherapy.

Sally said: “Before I lost my leg, I spent a lot of time outdoors and for seven years after being diagnosed I really missed that. I can’t walk very far but I can cycle.

“It’s given me a feeling of freedom, it’s changed my life.”

Following the 2012 Paralympics, Sally attended a Paralympic sports event. After speaking to representatives from British Cycling, she attended a testing day and was accepted onto the GB cycling talent squad for disabled athletes.

In 2017, Sally found out she had stage 2 breast cancer. Her treatment plan included chemotherapy, biological therapy, radiotherapy and a breast removal and reconstruction.

Sally went on to say: “I continued to cycle throughout my breast cancer treatment and I really believe that the fitter you are the easier it is to get through it.”

Since launching seven years ago, the Selby Three Swans Sportive, organised by Yorkshire Cancer Research in partnership with Selby Cycling Club and inspiring healthy lifestyles, has raised more than £100,000 to fund vital research and services in the region.

The full ‘Three Swans’ route includes travelling to areas such as Wheldrake, Wighill, Cawood, Tadcaster and Allerton Bywater.

The route lengths range from the 30 mile ‘One Swan’ to the 100 mile ‘Three Swans’ challenge. Entry on the day costs £25-£35.