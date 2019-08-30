A YORK medical clinic has received an award for the quality of its care.

Stonegate Medical Clinic has become only the second GP practice in the area to receive the Outstanding Care Quality Control Rating award.

However, as it is a fully private service, it is the only private provider to have received the top rating.

David Grabowski, managing director at Stonegate Medical Clinic, said: “Receiving this rating has been a fantastic result to not only acknowledge the level of care that we provide, but also reassure us that we are providing the best possible care that we can.”

The medical clinic was launched in 2016 by Mr Grabowski, and has since grown from a private GP service to a comprehensive private GP and medical clinic.

David added: "We have had to build our service from scratch which has taken a great deal of work. We are based in the heart of the city, within the very fitting York Medical Society.

“We provide services to not only the local population but to visitors along with patients attending our clinic from further afield regionally and nationally.”