A BRICKLAYING apprentice who learned his trade at York College has pitted his skills against the best in the world.

Former York College student Lewis Greenwood, 21, has been awarded a Medallion of Excellence in Bricklaying at the WorldSkills 2019 in Kazan, Russia.

Lewis was selected as the nation’s number one bricklayer for SquadUK at WorldSkills - training tirelessly to compete against the best in the world at the prestigious ‘Skill Olympics’ in Kazan. His hard work paid off during four days of intense competition, being one of 15 UKSquad members (out of 37) to be awarded a Medallion of Excellence in his chosen trade.

Congratulations also go to WorldSkills training manager Mike Burdett, who is a bricklaying tutor at York College. Mike mentored Lewis throughout his WorldSkills journey and proudly watched him competing on the world's stage in Kazan.

Lewis, a former of Tadcaster Grammar School student, achieved Level 3 Bricklaying at York College and is employed by PDS Construction in Wetherby.

Rob Holmes, head of division for construction at the college, said: "This news is wonderful for Lewis, for Mike Burdett, and his employer (PDS Construction), and the entire Construction team at York College.

"It is fantastic to have had Lewis completing his apprenticeship training with us and then to go on to see him train for WorldSkills.

"He had access to high level training and showed enormous dedication to his trade - he's a superb role model for all our students.

"We are all extremely proud of Lewis's achievements, and that of his WorldSkills Training Manager, Mike Burdett, whom we are very fortunate to have on our Bricklaying staff here at the college."