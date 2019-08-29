GEORGE DODD reveals the shortlist for the 2019 York Community Pride Awards.

DEDICATED fundraisers, brave youngsters and public sector heroes who go the extra mile are among those who have made the shortlist for the 2019 York Community Pride Awards.

Entries have flooded in for the awards from readers keen to highlight the unsung heroes in their community, celebrating the people who work hard to make a difference and marking them out as the true champions of the place where we live and work.

The winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony at York Racecourse in October.

Person of the Year

Jane Benton - has been nominated for ‘going above and beyond to help and support children and parents’ at Westfield Primary School.

Alan Dawes - has been put forward for his community efforts after volunteering in scouts, governing schools and as a parish councillor for over 30 years.

Sean Coxhead - a marathon runner who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer was nominated by friends and family for his ‘wonderful charity work’, raising over £20,000 for Macmillan charity.

Spirit of Youth

Ryan Miller - was nominated by friend, Kerry Munton, who was amazed by his positive attitude when receiving treatment for cancer, undergoing aggressive chemotherapy and fighting off potentially fatal sepsis.

Olivia Cupaiolo - has been nominated after she spent all summer promoting the importance of organ donations and raising money in memory of York Scout volunteer Dan Fleetwood.

Daisy Barber - has been volunteering at York Hospital while also attending school. She worked on the orthopaedic trauma ward. Despite being attacked by a stranger on her way home from hospital, Daisy persisted with her volunteering to “help others”.

Child of the Year

Ellie Rawling - has been a volunteer with Kitchen for Everyone York since March 2016 when she was only six years old. She was worked tirelessly for three years to help the charity.

Frankie Adams - has been recognised for his positive attitude in the face of adversity, as he carries on smiling despite his fight with epilepsy.

Will Cropper - completed the 170-mile bike Ride of the Roses, from Morecambe to Bridlington to raise money for the charity TSA.

Teacher of the Year

Sue West - has been nominated by more than 30 Headlands Primary School parents and staff members for her hard work over the years in helping to educate children.

Ed Poxon - a long-serving tutor at York College, Ed has been nominated posthumously by several former students, one of whom said he made “learning fun and enjoyable”.

Martin Thompson - is a “positive male role model for children” at St Paul's CE Primary School. He was nominated by a parent for his "incredible ability to make learning fun to the point that the children are often unaware that they are learning".

Health Service Hero

Alison Redhead - manager of Minister Grange Care Home, has been nominated by colleague Helen Degnan, who says that Alison is “an exemplary example of a caring committed and passionate nursing manager”.

Mike Proctor - stepped down as chief executive of York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in July after a 44 year career in the NHS, 26 years of those dedicated to serving the community in York. His commitment to patient care and his determination saw him rise from working on the wards to one of the most senior positions.

Denise Thompson - opened Wishing Well Care Home over 20 years ago, making a difference to hundreds of people and family whose lives have been devastated by dementia.

Sporting Hero

Rich Cadden - set up the Chokdee Martial Arts Academy in 2011, which specialises in martial arts, health, fitness, and wellbeing, helping people achieve their goals, whether fitness, sport or personal.

Adrian Pickup - received recognition for his support of Fulford Football Club over the past eight years by helping both his sons’ teams.

Michael Craggs - has been nominated by his friend James Whitehead for his "untiring and inspiring work" as the senior sailing instructor at the Royal Yachting Association Club in Bishopthorpe.

Good Neighbour of the Year

Gemma Wood - has been nominated for her constant support at St Paul’s CE Primary School and fundraising for cancer research.

Hatti McKenzie - was nominated for her community garden initiative in Clifton that turned a piece of derelict land into a green oasis for residents to enjoy.

Michael and Debbie Embleton - helped Claire Crake put on several fundraisers for Martin House Hospice, who looked after Claire’s son, Leo, through his end-of-life care.

Volunteer of the Year

Barry Beckwith - has been praised for his help in creating the Red Tower community hub in York, which aims to tackle food poverty and wastage in the city.

Andy Webster - has been put forward after he set up a disability sports session at the indoor bowls club in New Earswick.

Nick Bielby - has been praised by the York Normandy Veterans for his role as treasurer and being central to everything that the veterans and families are involved in.

Public Sector Hero

Lorraine Bradshaw - admin manager at St George’s Primary School, she has been described as “the person everyone in the whole school community turns to if they are feeling stressed”.

Carl Wain - the City of York Council health, housing and adult social care directorate commissioning manager was nominated for working tirelessly to promote new approaches to the development of services, taking into account the views and experience of people who need services.

Lisa Booker - the City of York Council SEN designated officer helped a family moving to York under difficult circumstances.

Charity Fundraiser of the Year

Claire Douglas - helped to set up up a charity entitled Big Futures Foundation that supports families and children at Tang Hall Primary and Haxby Road Academy.

Gemma Lumley - has raised more than £13,000 over the years to help support children through school services, Childline and anyone suffering from neglect or mistreatment.

Dunnington Cancer Support Group - since they began raising money for York Against Cancer in 1997, they have raised a magnificent £312,790 towards the charity’s work in cancer care, research and education.

Best Community Project

Hempland Lane Allotment Association - the association has created a new space for use by the 160 plotholders and the wider community, including local residents and schools. It will be used not only by gardeners with disabilities, a Sunday morning coffee and cake session and barbecues, as well as being a tranquil area for rest and relaxation.

Kitchen for Everyone York - has helped and supported individuals who find themselves homeless or in need by providing hearty and nutritional meals, clothing, toiletries, sleeping bags, roll mats, snacks and any other essential items they may require.

Choose 2 Youth - has been nominated for creating a happy and content environment for people suffering with an array of disabilities.

School of the Year

Poppleton Road Primary - has been recognised by a parent as “a school who not only care about the children but the parents too” after helping a mother who was struggling financially to feed her daughter. They subsequently offered food vouchers and helped assist the struggling mother.

Headlands Primary - are in contention because of their role in the local community as environmental ambassadors, their charitable events, involvement in community projects and promotion of access to continuous learning and support, not just for the children but for the parents too.

Dringhouses Primary - has been nominated by several parents after it was ransacked one night during half-term. Michael Scott said that the school has become stronger and everybody has united since the incident.