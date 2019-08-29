RAINBOWS, brownies and guides are enjoying camping holidays once again, following a £900 funding grant.

The 1st Tadcaster Girl Guides unit needed to replace old and stolen camping equipment, so the Tadcaster and Villages Community Engagement Forum (CEF) agreed to fund the new kit, meaning the younger rainbows and brownies could join the guides on camping trips.

Chairman of the CEF, Cllr Richard Sweeting, said: “This project supported a number of our community ambitions including supporting community activities, health and wellbeing priorities. It is fantastic that members from all age groups in this guiding unit can go camping together. It is a popular and well–used community group that we are proud to support.”

Pauline Ducat, guide leader from the 1st Tadcaster Girl Guides unit, added: "We had over 70 guides, rainbows and brownies that were able to attend our most recent guide camp in July. It was a fantastic experience for them all and we’re delighted to have been able to purchase the equipment we need to involve the younger members in our camping trips.”

The Tadcaster and Villages CEF covers the villages of Acaster Selby, Appleton Roebuck, Barkston Ash, Biggin, Bilbrough, Bolton Percy, Catterton, Church Fenton, Colton, Grimston, Healaugh, Kirby Wharfe with North Milford, Lead, Little Fenton, Newton Kyme cum Toulston, Oxton, Saxton with Scarthingwell, Steeton, Stutton with Hazlewood, Tadcaster and Towton.