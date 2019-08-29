POP princess Ellie Goulding is to marry at York Minster on Saturday, The Press can reveal.

The singer-songwriter and Caspar Jopling will tie the knot at 3pm, with guests expected to include some of the biggest names in pop and also some members of the Royal family.

The singer is reported by national media to have invited stars including Ed Sheeran and Rita Ora, and also the Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, and Sarah, Duchess of York.

There has also been speculation that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been invited - Ellie sang at their wedding reception at Buckingham Palace after they got married in 2011.

The Starry Eyed singer performed in front of Kate Middleton, Prince William and their guests.

The Love Me Like You Do singer was also a guest at Eugenie's royal wedding in October 2018.

National media reported earlier this week that the couple’s reception and the wedding ceremony will both be held in the grounds of Castle Howard, where huge marquees and teepees have been pictured in the grounds, but the Minster’s website listings for services on Saturday states: “3.00 Marriage of Elena Goulding and Caspar Jopling.”

The website also states that the cathedral will be closed to the public from 12.30 pm on Saturday, when general admission is allowed and Castle Howard’s states: "Saturday 31st August 2019 - The House and Grounds will be closed for a private event. Sunday 1st September 2019 - The Walled Garden will be closed all day. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

A Minster spokeswoman declined to comment on the wedding, saying any such event was a private matter, and a Castle Howard spokeswoman was unavailable for comment.