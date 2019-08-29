I SHARE Mr Laverack’s concerns about Swinson House being lost (Conservation areas are supposed to conserve, Letters, August 17). It must be one of the few examples of what I would describe as the 1930s corporate style in York.

I feel an opportunity was lost when Ryedale House was not demolished and replaced with a building more in sympathy with its environs. Likewise, the same applies to the tax office on St Saviours Place. The view down one of the most attractive Georgian Streets in York must remain affected by a structure totally out of keeping with its surroundings.