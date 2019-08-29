I must thank the redoubtable wordsmith and reviewer Charles Hutchinson. As soon as I read his early review of Twelfth Night at Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre in York, I felt I had to go. It proved all he indicated, and more, when we finally viewed this joyous, witty, life-affirming rollock.

I write to urge anyone who has not seen this play, or has yet to visit the Rose, to grab any remaining seats. I was accompanied by two people, one of them a Shakespeare novice (quickly read a plot resumé online before the start of the performance); they enjoyed it enormously.