YORK Central MP Rachael Maskell has announced she is holding a 'People’s Parliament' on Saturday in York about the suspension of Parliament.

The Labour MP said the rally will be held at 10.30am in St Helen’s Square 'in light of the shock announcement yesterday that the Queen gave her consent to suspend Parliament after the reckless request by the Prime Minister.'

She said the Queen had approved the proroguing of Parliament, which would now commence in less than two weeks time, with the Queen’s Speech now being held on October 14.

Ms Maskell said “I am outraged that this shambolic Government led by Boris Johnson has held the people of this country in contempt by removing their Parliament’s right to scrutinise Government and hold it to account.

"I am holding this People’s Parliament for the residents of York so they can speak and have their voices heard. I will then do everything possible to take their views to the Prime Minister.

"We must all pledge to work together and do whatever is necessary to ensure that people do not lose their democratic rights."

She urged people to join her to 'stand up, be seen, be heard and let this Government know that we will not allow this constitutional crisis to continue.'

Cllr Anna Perrett, Parliamentary Labour Candidate for York Outer said leaving the EU would affect generations of York residents and she urged anyone who cared about democracy to tell the PM he cannot ignore the MPs in Parliament who were elected to speak in our name.

She also called on Julian Sturdy, the Conservative MP for York Outer, to state publicly his position on the suspension of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Cllr Paul Doughty, the Tory group leader on City of York Council said he was '100 per cent' behind the Prime Minister.

He said: "If anyone doubted that the LibDems, Labour, SNP, Greens, Plaid Cymru and the ‘Change/Ind’ or whatever they are called this week were not conspiring to stop any type of Brexit, they only have to look at their disgraceful meeting yesterday to prove it.

"The ironic thing is the LibDems in their actions are backing the most potentially dangerous and economic damaging leadership team that this country has ever seen in Corbyn and McDonnell. Many would call their combined attempted actions to bring down a democratically Government a coup.

"Boris promised to see through Brexit and that is what he and the Conservatives are doing. A pity too many parliamentarians have done nothing but frustrate the process since the democratic result in the referendum in 2016.

"Let’s not forget more than 80 per cent of the electorate voted Conservative or Labour with ‘Leave’ as a manifesto promise the following year too. Corbyn has borrowed the LibDem trait of flipflopping ever since and it is entirely down to them if we leave with ‘No Deal.’

"It’s clear the Government are still open to dialogue with the EU and there is still time for the EU to come round from their intransigence. It was foolish for any MP to try to take ‘No Deal’ off the table as it is a significant bargaining tool.

" There were signs Frau Merkel was softening in her approach when Boris met with her last week and the announcement today strengthens, if consent is granted, for the UK to secure the best deal possible.

"If we leave with ‘No Deal’ there will still be plenty of prospect for negotiating the best trade arrangements after we leave as it is in the interest of most countries in the EU too.”