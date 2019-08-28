A POLICE helicopter was deployed following a break-in at a York property in which the householder reportedly gave chase to three burglars on bikes.
North Yorkshire Police said it received a report shortly before midnight on Tuesday evening of a burglary at a home in Park Avenue, New Earswick, in which a handbag containing ID Cards, money and a mobile phone was taken.
A spokeswoman said the National Police Air Service assisted officers and an investigation was ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
“Two bikes which were recovered in the vicinity of the address have been seized by officers,” she said, adding that anyone with any information should phone101, quoting ref number 12190158928, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
A woman posted on Facebook that burglars came into her home through the kitchen while she was in the sitting room and stole her handbag.
She said she woke her husband, who chased three men on bikes towards an underpass towards Haxby. Two men ran off on foot across a field while the other headed on a bike towards New Earswick.
She said her handbag had been ‘ransacked’ and urged people to check their CCTV, adding that she wanted to thank a ‘nice man and his lads’ for assisting in the chase. “We are so grateful for your help and assistance.”
