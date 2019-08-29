A COMPETITIVE eater from the North East was beaten by an eating challenge in York city centre.

Kyle Gibson, from Sunderland, attempted to take on the whole menu at the Taylor Made Kitchen in Shambles Market, York, yesterday.

Kyle, who has been eating competitively for around four years now, saw the challenge on a post on Instagram, and travelled down to York to take it on.

When he got into contact with Taylor Made Kitchen owner, Christian Taylor, he was told: “There is no chance you will finish the whole thing.”

However, Kyle, 21, remained determined to do so.

The challenge involves consuming more than 10,000 calories, which is more than four times the recommended daily intake for a male at 2,500.

When faced with the food, Kyle said: “This is definitely going to be a lot harder than I thought.”

He has attempted food challenges all over the UK and takes them on once or twice a week.

Kyle runs a Youtube channel named ‘KyleVFood’ in which he shows viewers his experiences taking on these different eating challenges.

The Taylor Made Kitchen was set up in 2017 and started out as a food truck at food and music festivals. However, in 2018 they set up in York and have been there ever since.

Christian, 31, said: “No one has ever taken on the full menu before.

“We have large portion sizes and a lot of people take their food home to finish another time, so I will be shocked if Kyle finishes the full lot.”

After just over an hour of eating, Kyle gave up and admitted defeat to the challenge.

He said: “That was the hardest challenge I have ever done, and I have taken on 16,000 calories before.”

Kyle does eating challenges for a hobby, and works full-time in the kitchen at Wetherspoons in Houghton-le-Spring.