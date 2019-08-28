DRIVERS are being warned to expect a possible months worth of delays to journeys when works are carried out at a busy York junction.

The work in Bishopthorpe Road being carried out by City of York Council will include replacing all the ageing traffic signal equipment, creating a new pedestrian crossing, removing the small central triangular island in the street and resurfacing and widening the footway.

Work is scheduled to start on September 9 and it is estimated to take around four weeks to complete.

The new technology being installed will help to manage traffic in the area and enable the new systems to link direct to the council’s Traffic and Control Centre, so that Network Monitoring Officers can manage the flow of traffic better in busy periods.

The hours of working will be 9.30am – 4.30pm, Monday to Friday and 8am to 4pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Drivers are being warned that part of the work will be carried out on evenings and notification of when will be provided in advance.

The right turn from Scarcroft Road to Bishopthorpe Road will also be closed during the works and diversion routes will be in place.

During the works all bus services are expected to operate as normal, however there will be delays when travelling through the junction which will have temporary lights and drivers and bus passengers alike are being warned to expect delays to journeys.

The work will stop between September 27 and 29 for the York Balloon Fiesta,

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport at City of York Council, said: “From September 9 we will be carrying out major works to install new traffic signal technology at this key junction, which will help to manage congestion and provide additional pedestrian crossing facilities in this area.

“During the works we will be managing the road network to reduce delays where we can, but we do urge residents and commuters to plan ahead.

"Please allow more time for journeys and consider using public transport where possible.”

Controlled pedestrian crossings will be provided during construction to allow pedestrians to cross the road safely.

“There will be some temporary footway closures in place; however, full access will be retained to all businesses and properties at all times.

"Residents and businesses are assured that everything reasonably possible will be done to keep this to a minimum however, changes to closures or unexpected delays could occur."

Bus passengers are asked to visit www.itravelyork.info for more information on how the works will impact on their journey. Visit www.york.gov.uk/BishyRd