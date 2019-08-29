THE council must take “immediate action” on overgrown weeds blocking pavements - according to Conservative councillors.

Cllr Martin Rowley says standards are slipping and the city is starting to look “neglected” under the Liberal Democrat and Green Party-led council.

Alongside his Conservative colleague, Cllr Paul Doughty, he is calling for action on poorly maintained vegetation that he claims has grown to shoulder-height in certain parts of the city.

Cllr Rowley said: “Residents are telling us the standards of weed removal and presentation of the city have been slipping recently.

“It seems not to matter whether it’s Dunnington, Haxby, Rawcliffe, Strensall, or any other outer or indeed central wards such as Acomb, Guildhall or Holgate. The picture is one of apparent increasing neglect everywhere.”

He said it may also have an impact on how tourists see the city too.

And Cllr Doughty added: “The Lib Dems and Greens have been loosening purse strings for extra councillor allowances and increased budget spending since May, so residents can expect to pay higher forthcoming council taxes.

“Weed maintenance is a basic and the Lib Dems who have held the environment portfolio since 2015 have historically claimed ‘back to basics’ as an election promise so they must now step up to that plate and get this noticeable failure sorted.”

He said failure to do so could lead to damage in the future that is more expensive to fix.

In response, the Lib Dems said they agree weeds in parts of the city have overgrown to unacceptable levels and improvements are needed.

An “urgent item on weed control” has been added to the council’s plans.

Cllr Paula Widdowson said: “Having invested in frontline services and ensuring that this budget was not reduced, it is disappointing that expectations have not been met.”

“That is why we have demanded that the council brings forward an urgent report to consider all options on how best we can improve the council’s response to weed control across the city in both the short and long term.”