POLICE have issued a plea to the public after they received an increase in inappropriate calls over the summer.
North Yorkshire Police said that they received many calls to the force control room 101 non-emergency number about issues that police are unable to assist with.
A spokesman said: “It might seem ridiculous but our communications officers genuinely do receive calls from members of the public asking for directions to get to a particular place and sometimes even advice on where to park their cars when they get there.
"Issues reported include noisy neighbours, junk emails, fly-tipping, recycling being collected and traffic alerts.
The force added: “We do find that sometimes people will call the police as a ‘one-stop-shop’ for any kind of query, no matter how bizarre or unnecessary.
"Whilst we want to help wherever we can, we don’t run a taxi service and we are not here to assist in making travel arrangements.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment