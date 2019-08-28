A TEAM of accountants have been named winners of the York 10K BHP Corporate Challenge this year.
Staff from Garbutt & Elliott were the fastest of 13 teams and clocked up an average time of 42:09. Arena Group came away with second place with an average time of 44:27 and Yorkshire Equine Practice took third with 46:32.
The York 10K BHP Corporate Challenge, set up by organisation, Run For All, forms part of the legacy of the late Jane Tomlinson who raised £1.85m for charity by tackling a series of gruelling endurance challenges, despite battling cancer.
Nicola Christian, sponsorship and corporate manager at Run For All, said: “Our corporate challenges are always a great way to generate some fun and friendly rivalry between local organisations, businesses and firms.
“They are a fantastic team building opportunity and it was wonderful to see such a range of organisations coming together to compete.”
Daniel Sowden, Partner at BHP, Chartered Accountants, said: “We were delighted to sponsor the first York 10k Corporate Challenge this year and I would like to congratulate everyone who took part.”