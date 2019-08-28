SECURITY bars have been installed on windows at an historic property in York city centre where a road sign was thrown at the building.

A retrospective planning application has been submitted for security bars on six “vulnerable” windows at a home on St Leonard’s Place, opposite York Theatre Royal.

A statement says the owner is concerned about damage, anti-social behaviour and vandalism to the property so has had the measures installed to protect the Grade II-listed home.

It says: “On March 12 2019 a road sign was thrown over the railings, from front of the property facing St Leonard’s Place, at the lower ground floor window.

“Had the security bars not been in place the result would have been several broken window panes and major damage to the sash window.”

The application adds: “The design of the security bars follows the precedent of the existing railings to the lower ground floor light well.

“The bars are of slim construction, in keeping with the period of the property and the narrow frames of the sash windows.

“They do not obscure views out of the property or the level of natural lighting. The bars are white in colour, complementing the existing window frames and minimising the visual impact.”

St Leonard’s Place was designed in the 1830s by the architect John Harper and the design brought an architectural style that was more common in southern cities such as London to York, according to the application.

It adds: “For several years, the terrace was used as headquarters for York City Council.

“In early 2013 the council moved into the purpose built West Offices on Station Rise and St Leonard’s Place was converted back into residential use.

“The terrace currently provides a mix of accommodation across five townhouses, 29 apartments and six new mews properties to the rear.”

John Harper was also the architect for St Peter’s School.

It adds that the site is surrounded by historic structures including Bootham Bar, Kings Manor, the Assembly Rooms, Theatre Royal and Red House, all built before the terrace was constructed.