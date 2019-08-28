YET another fashion shop is to shut in York city centre.

Signs on the Blake Street windows of Van Mildert, a premium fashion retailer which stocks designer menswear, womenswear, footwear and accessories, say it is closing down and all stock must go.

A member of staff said it would be closing next month.

News of the closure just a day after The Press revealed that Gap was to close its store in Davygate in October.

The Dorothy Perkins/Burtons store in Coney Street is also set to shut next month, and several other national chains have closed their York stores in recent months, including LK Bennett, French Connection and Crabtree & Evelyn.