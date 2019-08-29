A YORK council employee has run 26 miles in searing 35C heat – after having first swum 2.4 miles and cycled 112 miles.

Stephen Phillips says he nearly collapsed in the heat but managed to complete the gruelling Ironman Challenge in Vichy, France, after being revived by a packet of savoury biscuits.

Tour de France-style cries of ‘Allez,allez’ from crowds of onlookers also helped him keep going in the last eight miles of the marathon on Sunday.

Stephen , from the Walmgate area, who was competing in his third Ironman Challenge, said his early swim in cool temperatures went better than expected, and he completed it in 1 hour, 23 minutes.

“Then it was on to the bike stage, taking in some breath taking views of the Auvergne Volcanoes, Bussett and Le Mayet -De -Montagne,” he said. “By this time and about 3 hours in, the sun was out and it was getting hotter and hotter by the hour.”

He said the ride involved climbing about 1,650 metres and he finished it in 7hrs 3min.

For the first few miles of the marathon, he felt ok, but as the day went on his body started to overheat. “My legs felt as though they could go no more and I felt quite faint,” he said.

“I made it to the next feeding station after about 18 miles and had some savoury biscuits, which had lots of salt and gave me a boost, so I could carry on the last eight miles, I finally finished the 26 miles in 5hrs 5mins.”

Stephen was raising money to help fund a York cancer patient’s pioneering treatment. He read in The Press earlier this year about the plight of former soldier Paul Thomas-Peter, 61, of Scarcroft Road, who said he could die because the NHS was refusing to fund immunotherapy treatment to tackle his illness.