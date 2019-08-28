BUSINESS leaders from York will take on a gruelling six day trek to fundraise for a youth trust.

The challenge involves a total of 255 miles, from Bishopthorpe Palace to Lambeth Palace in London, to raise funds for the Archbishop or York Youth Trust.

The 10 participants include: Ian Walker, Matt Rylatt, Chris Ray, Mick Fox, Paul Morris, George Ray, Ian Ray, Josh Gladstone, Nick Blake and the Youth Trust chief executive, Dan Finn.

The Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, will lead prayers and give his blessing to the trek group as they set off on their journey.

The 255-mile challenge involves a 70-mile bike ride on one day alone.

Stewart Graham, director of fundraising for the Youth Trust, said: “A sincere thank you to the team taking part in the trek. They have been training and preparing for this for many months and it’s going to be a great achievement for them.

“Their backing is enabling us to reach even more young people to grow in leadership, faith and character, and transform society. We’re looking forward to following the journey as they go.”

The trek will start on Monday, September 9 and they are aiming to have completed their journey by Sunday, September 15.

The group hope to have raised over £10,000 for the Youth Trust’s work, encouraging young leaders to ‘be the change they want to see’ in their communities.

To support the team on the trek, visit their fundraising page at: http://bit.ly/2JOegeO.

Established in 2009, The Archbishop of York Youth Trust develop opportunities for young people to grow in leadership, faith and character, in partnership with schools, churches and communities. Through the Young Leaders Award, the Youth Trust have empowered over 90,000 young people from over 700 schools to learn and practice key leadership and character skills, to make a difference in the lives of the people around them.

Dr Sentamu, originally from Uganda, said: “I am thankful that the Youth Trust has reached tens of thousands of young people across the north, encouraging them to think of others and make a difference for the better.

“Young people are our future. So enabling children to take part in this award means that they can see from a young age the part that they can play in ‘being the change they want to see’.”

Sentamu is the 97th Archbishop of York and has been in the role since 2005.

Last year, over 200 York students received the Young Leaders Award due to their community leadership and charity work.

The Young Leaders Award spreads from Key Stage 1 through to Key Stage 4, all of which have different focuses due to their varied age differences between the groups.

Click here for more information on the Archbishop of York Youth Trust.