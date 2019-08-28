AN ANNUAL fundraising race returns next month, and organisers are encouraging participants to sign up now - and this year it's not just for women.

The countdown is on for The Race for Life, which comes back to York in less than two weeks - on September 14 and 15.

However, this year, for the first time Cancer Research UK is inviting everyone; men, women and children, to join the events over the weekend.

Thousands of people will join together and remember loved ones lost to cancer or celebrate the lives of those who have survived cancer by taking part in 5k, 10k and Pretty Muddy events.

Money raised through Race for Life will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, helping save more lives.

Cancer Research UK supports research into all aspects of cancer through the work of over 4,000 scientists, doctors and nurses.

Danielle Masterson, area marketing manager for Race for Life in York, said: “We’re making a final call to the people of York to sign up today, as their participation and contribution is so important.

“Our events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. You don’t need to be sporty to take part. You don’t have to train, and you certainly don’t need to compete against anyone else.”

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but in the present day, more people are surviving the disease now than ever before. Cancer survival in the UK has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

Danielle went on to say: “Every day, people are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire. That’s why we are calling on everyone in the city, of all ages, to unite and help make a real difference in the fight against the disease by joining Race for Life now.

“By taking part and raising money, participants will play a crucial role in helping to turn discoveries made in the lab into new, better treatments for patients across Yorkshire and throughout the UK. That’s why every person and every penny raised counts.”

