NETWORK Rail has thanked travellers for their patience during the East Coast Mainline engineering works over the Bank Holiday weekend - but warned that more closures are planned.

York passengers were unable to travel directly to London Kings Cross on either Saturday or Sunday as the line was closed to allow Network Rail engineers to work around the clock to upgrade signalling between King’s Cross station, Cambridge and Peterborough.

They also carried out work to overhead power lines in readiness for improvements to track layout and power supply, made good progress on a project to install a new platform at Stevenage station and renewed a level crossing in Newark.

Network Rail said the projects, part of a £1.2 billion investment in the route, had created a more reliable railway which was more resilient in times of disruption. But it added: “Further closures are planned from early 2020 and Network Rail and train operators will keep passengers informed.”

Asked by The Press to clarify what this meant, a spokeswoman said: “Although lots of work took place this weekend, this isn’t the only time there will be work which impacts on services - indeed we had a weekend in July when there was a reduced service whilst the work took place.

“There will be other occasions between now and the project completing when there will be work which impacts on services and we will make sure that passengers are kept informed.”

Asked whether there would be another complete closure of Kings Cross, she said: “I don’t have that level of detail just now I am afraid.”

She said Network Rail and train operators had worked together at the weekend to keep passengers informed of changes to services. “The rail industry put on buses for passengers and Network Rail arranged for a relief train to run between Chesterfield and York on Sunday when crowding was expected to be the worst to minimise disruption for passengers.”

Principal Programme Sponsor Ed Akers said: “Our engineers carried out a huge amount of work over the last three days and I would like to thank travellers for their patience whilst this vital work took place and apologise for any inconvenience.”