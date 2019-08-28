A YORK composer and pianist who has written acclaimed piano scores to two Buster Keaton silent movies will be performing them both on a grand piano at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre next month.
Kieran White's score to Keaton's The General was hailed by Mark Herman, film director of Brassed Off, Little Voice and The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, after he attended a performance.
He said Kieran's score and live accompaniment raised an 'already almost perfect film to fresh heights,' adding: "Even if you've seen 'The General' a hundred times, this is an entirely new experience.
"There are emotions and laughs that you may not have spotted before - Kieran presses buttons that may not have been previously pressed. It's a shame that Buster Keaton never knew that his flawless performance could actually be enhanced."
Kieran said he had since written another score to Buster's 'Steamboat Bill Jr, and he would be performing both scores on Saturday, September 14 - 'The General' for the matinee at 2.30pm and then 'Steamboat Bill Jr.' at 7.30pm .
"Tickets are £12 and concessions are £10," he added.