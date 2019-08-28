Fancy treating your loved one (or yourself) this Christmas?

Well the first-ever Lush Advent calendar is out this Thursday - and it's full of Christmas goodies.

It may be only August, but the cosmetics company are getting in early, and the calendar is expected to sell-out quickly.

Described by creators Lush Labs as a "opulent advent calendar filled with splendour", all the goodies are contained in a beautifully handmade chest, with doors which open to reveal three drawers with 24 compartments.

There will be a combination of limited edition bath, body and shower products as well as five favourites from Lush past.

But it doesn't come cheap at a cost of £195.

Each box has been made in the UK and has been numbered. They have been made out of recycled materials and can be reused in the future.

Suzie Hackney, Lush Creative Direction said: “We always want to produce packaging that is beautiful and long lasting.

"When we approached designing an advent calendar, we knew it had to be something special that would have a life after Christmas too.

"The drawers make this design really functional but you still have the traditional way of opening an advent - hunting for the number and having the excitement of revealing a new product every day.”

Anyone lucky enough to get their hands on one, can use the Lush Lens feature on the #LushLabs app.

It uses the phone's camera and Machine Learning to recognise products and give the customer detailed ingredient information and 'how to use' demos via the app.

What's in it?