RESIDENTS will be asked if they think more police officers should carry Tasers in North Yorkshire.

The national Police Federation has called on chief constables to allow more officers to carry a Taser in response to a series of high-profile attacks on police.

North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Julia Mulligan heard yesterday (Tuesday) that there is a potential to increase the number of officers who carry Tasers in the force.

But that a survey could be carried out to find out more about the public’s attitude towards the devices.

Tasers were used 301 times in the past year by North Yorkshire Police - but they were only fired in 52 incidents.

On other occasions they were only drawn, aimed or a suspect was red-dotted.

Temporary superintendent Fiona Willey told the meeting she was in favour of officers using Tasers because it meant they were less likely to be injured and in many cases the device did not need to be fired.

She said: “Tasers are more about the fear of the use of it, rather than the actual use of it.

“I’m an advocate of Taser, I’ll be honest.

"Other people will see them as a negative.

“The people I have spoken to [who are Taser trained] are supportive just because it gives you that space.

“With the Taser you can get control and keep control.

“But not everybody has got Tasers.

“We know that Taser-trained officers are more likely to be sent to violent incidents.

“It’s quite a difficult course to be Taser trained.

"And if that officer fires it, they have got to justify it.”

She added that a recent meeting heard that no officers had suffered an injury while using or drawing a Taser.

It was more likely for police to get hurt while using physical tactics such as “fighting on the floor”, she added.

Mrs Mulligan said the force will look at how many officers should have Tasers and that a survey will be launched to look at public attitudes towards Taser use in North Yorkshire to help shape future policy in the force area.

Superintendent Willey said: “Nationally the public support it but it would be nice to know what North Yorkshire’s expectations are.”