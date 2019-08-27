FORECASTERS have issued a warning of possible thunderstorms tonight in York and North Yorkshire.

The Met Office yellow warning says most places will stay dry, but heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some flooding and disruption to travel.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

There is also a slight chance of power cuts could occur and spray could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Radar has shown some heavy showers spreading across western parts of North Yorkshire, such as Pateley Bridge, by 5.30pm but York was not at immediate risk.