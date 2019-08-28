CYCLISTS could be allowed to ride their bikes in a pedestrianised city centre street at any time.
People riding bicycles would be permitted to cycle in High Petergate in a southerly direction - between Bootham Bar and Duncombe Place - if council transport bosses give plans the go-ahead.
The proposals would be trialled for six months. Businesses and residents will be invited to have their say on the change.
High Petergate is part of the city centre pedestrianised area, with restrictions to vehicle access between certain times of the day.
A council report says: “During the experimental period relevant road user groups/representatives will be consulted via email or letter, as will residents and businesses based on High Petergate. Temporary signs will be displayed at suitable locations.”
